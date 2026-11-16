Bridging the Gap helps Frankfort families with Thanksgiving meals and resources

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — For families struggling to put Thanksgiving dinner on the table, one Frankfort event offered a turkey. But organizers wanted to send people home with much more than that.

Bridging the Gap held its fourth annual Turkey Extravaganza and Community Empowerment Event, bringing together families, local businesses and community organizations for a day focused on both immediate needs and long-term support.

“The main thing is getting your mind right, feeding your mind, feeding your situation,” founder and executive director Roni Robinson said.

Families could pick up turkeys and winter essentials while also learning about job opportunities, legal resources and other services available in the community.

Robinson said connecting people with those resources is an important part of the event.

“A lot of people don't know or have the resources or don't even know about the resources,” Robinson said. “So, we want to provide those avenues for everybody to be successful.”

The event was made possible with support from across the Frankfort community.

“It was just amazing to watch Frankfort, our little old town of Frankfort, come back and give back to our community,” philanthropy and engagement manager Teena Oaken said.

Local businesses, including Monte Carlo, also helped with the effort.

“Some people, they don't have money for dinner, and to receive a turkey today, it's a blessing for them and for us too,” owner Dana Aburto said.

For Robinson, the goal is for that support to continue long after Thanksgiving.

“It's not just a one-day thing,” Robinson said. “You can find us all the time, all the time, and that's what Bridging the Gap does.”

After four years of the Turkey Extravaganza, organizers hope the event continues to give families not only a meal for the holiday, but also a path toward the resources they may need in the future.

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv

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