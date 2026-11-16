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8 people charged in Laurel County after deputies, police serve search warrant tied to reported stolen car

Top stories in Lexington, Kentucky on Nov. 15, 2026
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LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Eight people were arrested after sheriff's deputies and Corbin police executed a search warrant at a Laurel County home while searching for a reported stolen car, Sheriff John Root said.

Laurel County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Smith, along with Corbin City Police Officer Brown and Officer Carr, served the warrant Saturday, Nov. 14, at a house on Paris Carr Road, about 10 miles south of London. Root said the search followed information developed on the whereabouts of a car reported stolen from Corbin last week.

All eight people were charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000 and first-degree criminal mischief, according to the sheriff's office. They were identified as:

  • Kendra Bain, 33
  • Eugenia Redding, 27
  • Chelsea Lewis, 28
  • Timothy Smith, 28
  • Larry Scalf Jr., 50
  • Jacob Mosgrove-Scearse, 32
  • Brandon Phelps, 43
  • Joseph Ennis, 49

Redding was also charged on a Whitley County District Court bench warrant for failure to appear in court. She faces an additional Montgomery County bench warrant for failure to appear on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance — more than 2 grams of methamphetamine — possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-offense DUI involving controlled substances.

Scalf was also charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant for failure to appear on charges of operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mosgrove-Scearse was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant for failure to appear on child support charges.

All eight were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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