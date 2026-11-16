8 people charged in Laurel County after deputies, police serve search warrant tied to reported stolen car

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Eight people were arrested after sheriff's deputies and Corbin police executed a search warrant at a Laurel County home while searching for a reported stolen car, Sheriff John Root said.

Laurel County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Smith, along with Corbin City Police Officer Brown and Officer Carr, served the warrant Saturday, Nov. 14, at a house on Paris Carr Road, about 10 miles south of London. Root said the search followed information developed on the whereabouts of a car reported stolen from Corbin last week.

All eight people were charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000 and first-degree criminal mischief, according to the sheriff's office. They were identified as:



Kendra Bain, 33

Eugenia Redding, 27

Chelsea Lewis, 28

Timothy Smith, 28

Larry Scalf Jr., 50

Jacob Mosgrove-Scearse, 32

Brandon Phelps, 43

Joseph Ennis, 49

Redding was also charged on a Whitley County District Court bench warrant for failure to appear in court. She faces an additional Montgomery County bench warrant for failure to appear on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance — more than 2 grams of methamphetamine — possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-offense DUI involving controlled substances.

Scalf was also charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant for failure to appear on charges of operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mosgrove-Scearse was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant for failure to appear on child support charges.

All eight were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

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