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Burn ban issued for Laurel County

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LEX 18
Burn Ban graphic
Burn Ban graphic
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LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Laurel County Fire Department announced a county-wide burn ban Wednesday. The ban was issued as an executive order from County Judge-Executive David Westerfield banning any and all open burning.

According to Westerfield, a fire hazard period exists and the ban will remain in effect until the county receives sufficient rain to mitigate the fire hazard period.

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