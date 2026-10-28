Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to host 10th annual domestic violence awareness event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office will host its 10th annual Rise Up Against Domestic Violence Awareness event Thursday, bringing survivors, community members and local organizations together to raise awareness and connect survivors with support.

The free event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

Capt. Robert Abbott, who oversees the sheriff’s office’s Domestic Violence Division, said the annual gathering gives survivors an opportunity to share their experiences and encourage others who may be facing domestic violence to seek help.

“For them to then be able to have enough courage to stand up in front of a crowd and tell their story so that that can help the next person, it’s really empowering,” Abbott said.

“Everyone wants their voices to be heard. Everyone just wants someone to listen to them, take the extra time and hear them out, and this provides that on a grand scale,” Abbott said.

The Domestic Violence Division helps survivors navigate the process of seeking protection, including obtaining protective orders and accessing additional safety resources.

Abbott said the event has grown over the past decade with support from the sheriff’s office and community partners.

In addition to raising awareness, the event will feature vendors and refreshments, giving survivors and community members an opportunity to connect.

Organizers hope hearing survivors’ stories will encourage others who may be struggling to take the first step toward getting help.

The event’s goal is to remind survivors that their voices matter and that a community is ready to support them.

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