Winchester man arrested on child pornography charges

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Winchester man has been arrested following an online child pornography investigation that began in Trimble County, according to Kentucky State Police.

State Police said Justin Clay Hamilton is accused of sharing child sexual abuse and exploitation images online. Hamilton, 31, was arrested Tuesday at a home in Winchester and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Investigators said equipment connected to the alleged crime was seized as part of their work.

"Equipment used to facilitate the alleged crime was seized and taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing," State Police said.

Hamilton is charged with 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, each a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

He also faces one count of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old, a Class-C felony punishable by five to 10 years in prison.



This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.