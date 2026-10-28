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Eastern Kentucky community urged to conserve water

Top stories in Lexington on Oct. 28, 2026
Top stories in Lexington on Oct. 28, 2026
Campton conserve water october 28 2026.png
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WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Campton city officials are urging residents to conserve water. According to officials, the lack of rainfall over the past two months has drastically depleted water levels.

"This has to be a community effort! Reduce shower times, do not leave water running when brushing teeth, only run dishwashers when they are filled to capacity, check for leaks around the home, limit hot tub fills, etc," said officials.

The city said it's been working with the Division of Water since January, and is monitoring water levels. The city said it was also approved for funding for the waterline from Wellington, and is waiting for the funds to be released. The city said it's also waiting for upgrades to be completed on the Lee County waterplant and pump stations, in order to receive water from their side.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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