Eastern Kentucky community urged to conserve water

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Campton city officials are urging residents to conserve water. According to officials, the lack of rainfall over the past two months has drastically depleted water levels.

"This has to be a community effort! Reduce shower times, do not leave water running when brushing teeth, only run dishwashers when they are filled to capacity, check for leaks around the home, limit hot tub fills, etc," said officials.

The city said it's been working with the Division of Water since January, and is monitoring water levels. The city said it was also approved for funding for the waterline from Wellington, and is waiting for the funds to be released. The city said it's also waiting for upgrades to be completed on the Lee County waterplant and pump stations, in order to receive water from their side.

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