Estill County elementary school teacher arrested

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Estill County Board of Education has announced the arrest of Estill Springs Elementary physical education teacher Joe Smith.

According to Superintendent Charlie Brock, State Police arrested Smith Tuesday on domestic related charges.

Officials said the alleged incident took place outside of Estill County and does not involve any students or actions taking place at Estill Springs Elementary or any other school property.

According to Superintendent Brock, Smith was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Meanwhile, the district's administrative team and school counselor will be available to support students and families who may have questions or need assistance.

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