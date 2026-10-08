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Crews respond to overnight fire at Carrabba's Italian Grill in Hamburg Pavilion

Crews respond to fire at Carrabba's Italian Grill in Hamburg Pavilion
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington Fire Department responded to a fire at Carrabba's Italian Grill in Hamburg Pavilion early Thursday morning.

Firefighters received the call at around 1:30 a.m. The fire department said smoke and flames were visible when crews arrived.

Crews got the fire under control. The building sustained major damage to the outside.

Officials said no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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