Crews respond to overnight fire at Carrabba's Italian Grill in Hamburg Pavilion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington Fire Department responded to a fire at Carrabba's Italian Grill in Hamburg Pavilion early Thursday morning.

Firefighters received the call at around 1:30 a.m. The fire department said smoke and flames were visible when crews arrived.

Crews got the fire under control. The building sustained major damage to the outside.

Officials said no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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