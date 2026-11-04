Junction City voters elect Roy Miller as mayor following controversy over alleged racial slur

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A political newcomer will take over as mayor of Junction City after defeating an 18-year incumbent whose campaign was clouded by controversy over an alleged racial slur.

Roy Miller won the mayoral race with 45% of the vote, defeating three other candidates, including longtime Mayor Jim Douglas.

Miller, a Junction City native and retiree from the auto body industry, said he believes voters sent a message with the election results.

"I want to say so, but, you know, I'm not one to point fingers or throw dirt," Miller told LEX News in a phone interview. "So I think the town did speak."

The election came after a video surfaced on social media that prompted allegations that Douglas used a racial slur. Douglas denied the allegation when LEX News asked him about it last month.

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"All of that is a bunch of crap," Douglas said at the time.

Miller said he now wants to move beyond the controversy and focus on what he considers pressing public safety issues in the city, including police, fire, and emergency medical services.

"We have no idea if we have police coverage, if we don't," Miller said. "We have a fire department that's working on gear that's outdated, and that is not acceptable."

Miller is set to take office in January. He said he wants residents to know his administration will prioritize accessibility and make City Hall welcoming to everyone.

"When I was knocking door to door, on my flyers, my phone number's on that flyer, and also my email address," Miller said. "That's what we want to do. We want to welcome everybody. We want to have an open-door policy. We want a City Hall that you can come to if you have a concern, that it could be addressed."