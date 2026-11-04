Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins re-elected as Scott County voters turn out in strong numbers

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Scott County's election results are in, and the county clerk says voters showed up in numbers that exceeded her expectations.

"The last turnout results I saw, I think we were at 47.6% turnout for Scott County," Scott County Clerk Rebecca Johnson said.

That puts Scott County above the statewide turnout of 42%, with early voting also seeing a significant increase.

"We saw 1800 at one location and we now have two locations in Scott County, so I know we had a day of over 2500 voters show up for early voting," Johnson said.

Those results include multiple mayoral races, including in Georgetown, where Burney Jenkins is being re-elected.

"I was glad to be able to actually have another term. I think, you know, it's kind of historic," Jenkins said.

Jenkins came to Georgetown in 1972 to attend college, and eventually served years as a teacher, principal and coach.

"In 51 years of being here, you know, I've either taught most of these kids or I've known them," Jenkins said.

Now, he says he wants to expand recreational opportunities for families, and continue making education a priority through school visits.

"We need a bowling alley. We need some, some type of recreational activity just for kids and young families," Jenkins said.

Jenkins says he sees the mayor's role as making city government work for the people it serves.

"I look at this job as, as a high-level customer service. That's what we do. We provide service for people. You know, we try to improve someone's quality of life," Jenkins said.

Scott County's results remain unofficial, with a state-required audit set for Monday.

Opponent Kim Menke, who is a city council member, provided the following statement: "Friends and neighbors, While tonight's result was not what we hoped for, my heart is full of gratitude.

Thank you to everyone who supported our campaign, shared your ideas, welcomed me into your homes, volunteered your time, and placed your trust in me. This journey has been one of the greatest honors of my life.

Most of all, thank you for caring so deeply about Georgetown. Our city is special because of the people who call it home, and I remain hopeful and excited for its future.

I called & congratulated Burney this evening. Thank you again for allowing me the opportunity to serve and advocate for our community.

With sincere gratitude, Kim Menke

Georgetown will always have my heart, and I look forward to continuing to serve our community in new ways."