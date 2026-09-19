Racing Hall of Famer Arthur Hancock III, breeder of Sunday Silence, dead at 83

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Arthur Hancock III, a Racing Hall of Fame inductee and founder of Stone Farm, died Friday at his home at age 83, according to multiple reports.

His son, Arthur Hancock IV, confirmed the news on social media Saturday morning.

"I am so grateful and so proud. My father is at rest. Thank you all for the Love and messages. I will always do my best to Honor Him." Hancock IV said.

Hancock is best known for breeding and co-owning Sunday Silence, the 1989 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner who narrowly missed a Triple Crown sweep when he finished second to Easy Goer in the Belmont Stakes. Sunday Silence then turned the tables on Easy Goer to win the 1989 Breeders' Cup Classic and earn Horse of the Year honors. He had already claimed a Kentucky Derby win with homebred Gato Del Sol before reaching those heights, according to BloodHorse magazine.

Hancock later sold Sunday Silence to Japan's Zenya Yoshida, who already held a 25% interest in the horse. Sunday Silence went on to become Japan's foundational sire, finishing as the country's leading sire 13 times.

His son told BloodHorse magazine that his father was a man of many passions.

"He was a renaissance man. He had a lot of interests, but I will say first and foremost, he was a farmer. He loved that land and worked on it until he was 80 years old. That love was profound." Hancock IV told the publication.

Keeneland shares its deepest condolences with the Hancock family on the passing of Arthur Hancock.



Arthur was a giant of the Thoroughbred community – in stature, humor, character and wisdom. He was an exceptional advocate for the horse and the sport, and a friend to so many of… pic.twitter.com/VWvesvdgf1 — Keeneland (@keeneland) September 18, 2026

Hancock authored books and wrote songs recorded by country music stars including Ray Price and Willie Nelson. Next month, he will be posthumously enshrined into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame.

Hancock is survived by his wife, Staci, and six children.

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