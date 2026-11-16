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Police: One person killed in Beaver Place Road shooting Sunday night

Beaver Place Road Deadly Shooting Investigation
Beaver Place Road shooting investigation
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Lexington Police confirm one person has died following a shooting Sunday night.

Officers said they were called to Beaver Place Road around 8:30 p.m.; a small residential area off of Man O' War Boulevard near Shillito Park. They said the victim died from their injuries at the scene.

There's no information at this time about a possible suspect.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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