Community rallies around 2-year-old battling rare liver cancer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A community came together Sunday to support a 2-year-old girl and her family as she continues treatment for a rare form of liver cancer.

Dozens of people gathered at Country Boy Brewing for a fundraiser benefiting Annberlynn Miller, who was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma about five months ago.

For Annberlynn’s mother, Caitlyn Miller, seeing the turnout was emotional.

“Really good. I've had to stop myself from crying a lot today,” Miller said. “It's super sweet for everyone that has [taken] the time, just showed up.”

Annberlynn has already undergone surgery to remove 60% of her liver. Her family said doctors later found additional tumors in her kidney and lungs.

Miller said her daughter is continuing chemotherapy and is scheduled to receive the final treatment of her current round on Tuesday. In early November, Annberlynn is expected to undergo another hearing test, an MRI and a CT scan to determine how she is responding to treatment.

Miller said there have been encouraging signs.

“Her AFP is going down, so that means that the chemo is working,” she said.

Annberlynn’s grandmother, Missy Sizemore, said she has called her granddaughter “tiny but mighty” since the day she was born.

“There was a reason for that. I didn't know that reason until she was diagnosed with cancer,” Sizemore said. “We're so blessed.”

Sunday’s fundraiser featured 18 artists who donated their time to help ease the financial burden on Annberlynn’s family while she undergoes treatment.

“We don't have to worry about how we're going to get bills paid,” Miller said. “We can just worry about how Annberlynn is doing.”

Hunter Spivey, a singer with 21 Dust, said there was no hesitation when he was asked to participate.

“I always want to help out and give back,” Spivey said. “Whenever I got that text, it was one of those, no questions. I'm gonna do this, absolutely.”

Aaron McGlone with Purple Girl Radio said being a father made Annberlynn’s fight especially personal for him.

“As a father, I've got two sons myself. I've got stepchildren, and I can't imagine,” McGlone said.

For Annberlynn’s family, the support is another source of strength as she continues her cancer treatment.

“We love her. That's everything we got, and we'll do anything we can,” Sizemore said. “It won't stop. And she's gonna win. She'll beat this cancer.”

Miller said she is asking the community to continue keeping her daughter in their thoughts and prayers.

“Just keep praying. The prayers mean more than anything to me,” Miller said. “Everyone can say a prayer for my daughter.”

If you'd like to help out the family, you can donate to their Venmo @Caitlyn-Miller-74

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