Zombies take over downtown Lexington for annual Thriller Parade

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Hundreds of people packed Main Street in downtown Lexington Sunday night for the city’s annual Halloween Festival and Thriller Parade.

Zombies, dancers, and Michael Jackson look-alikes took over the street to perform the festival’s nationally recognized “Thriller” dance, continuing a Lexington tradition that has been going strong for more than 20 years.

The event brought people together for a night of Halloween festivities, with crowds lining downtown streets to watch the performers.

Along with the Thriller Parade, the festival featured food, drinks, vendors and live performances.

For many parade-goers, the event was about more than Halloween. It was also an opportunity to come together as a community and celebrate one of Lexington’s longstanding traditions.

The performance even inspired some spectators to consider getting in on the action themselves, with attendees already looking ahead to the possibility of joining the “Thriller” dance next year.

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