65-year-old man found dead inside vehicle in Morehead Walmart parking lot, coroner says

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 65-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle in a Morehead Walmart parking lot on Saturday afternoon, according to the Rowan County Coroner's Office.

The man was identified as Ronald Rust, of Rowan County. His next of kin has been notified.

A person who found an unresponsive man inside a vehicle in the parking lot called Morehead 911 around 2:30 p.m., officials said.

Emergency crews determined the man had died and called the coroner's office to the scene.

While no foul play is suspected, Rust's death remains under investigation.

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