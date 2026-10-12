Crews battle truck fire in Somerset; no injuries reported

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — No one is hurt following a Monday morning truck fire in Pulaski County.

Firefighters with the Somerset Fire Department said they were called to College Street for the fire. They were able to stabilize the vehicle with a wheel chock and used a front jump line to extinguish the fire.

Somerset Fire Department

Crews said Somerset Police were also on scene.

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