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Crews battle truck fire in Somerset; no injuries reported

Top stories in Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 12, 2026
Somerset Truck Fire
Somerset Truck Fire
Somerset Truck Fire
Somerset Truck Fire
Somerset Truck Fire
Somerset Truck Fire
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PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — No one is hurt following a Monday morning truck fire in Pulaski County.

Firefighters with the Somerset Fire Department said they were called to College Street for the fire. They were able to stabilize the vehicle with a wheel chock and used a front jump line to extinguish the fire.

Somerset Truck Fire

Crews said Somerset Police were also on scene.

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