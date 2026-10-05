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Deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 5

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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Monday is the last day to register to vote in the 2026 General Election in Kentucky.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said 12,380 Kentuckians registered to vote in September, the highest monthly total since 2024.

Republican registration accounts for 48% of the electorate, while democratic registration accounts for 41% of the electorate, according to a press release from Adams' office.

Additionally, there are 388,992 voters registered under other political affiliations (mostly independent), making up 11% of the electorate.

The General Election is set for November 3.

Registration closes at 4 p.m. To register to vote, visit govote.ky.gov.

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