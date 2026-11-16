MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — One deer can cause thousands of dollars in damage, and Kentucky drivers are entering the time of year when deer-related crashes are most common.

According to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife deer movement typically increases during the fall as mating season begins and food sources change. Deer tend to travel farther during October, November and December, increasing the chances of encountering them on roadways.

For Jerry Cantrell, owner of Jerry’s Towing in Morehead, this time of year often means more work.

“When it come deer season, it’s more like Christmas for tow truck drivers,” Cantrell said.

Kentucky State Police data shows the state recorded 3,411 deer-related crashes in 2025, a seven-year high. November recorded the most crashes of any month, with 823 reported collisions.

Cantrell, who grew up in the towing business, said drivers on rural Kentucky roads may have little room to react when a deer suddenly crosses their path.

“The problem with these Kentucky roads, most of them don’t have no shoulders, so you really can’t swerve to miss a deer,” Cantrell said. “You’re either going into a ditch or you’re coming in oncoming traffic, so you just don’t have a lot of room.”

Cantrell said he has seen deer collisions cause everything from relatively minor fender damage to damaged radiators, windshields and entire front ends.

“They create a lot of damage for a lot of people,” Cantrell said. He estimated crashes he has encountered can result in anywhere from about $1,000 to $20,000 in vehicle damage."

After years of seeing that damage up close, Cantrell said his biggest piece of advice is simple.

“Just be alert,” Cantrell said. “Watch what you’re doing and watch the opposite side of the roads because one can hit you at any time from anywhere.”

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says deer-related crashes are particularly common during evening commuting and low-light hours. State officials recommend drivers stay alert around dawn and dusk, slow down where deer are present and always wear a seat belt.

If a deer enters a vehicle’s path, transportation officials advise drivers to brake while maintaining their lane rather than swerving, because swerving can lead to a more serious crash.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv