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Deputies investigate reported animal abuse after cat comes home with severe burns in Madison County

Madison County deputies investigate reported animal abuse
MCSO
Madison County deputies investigate reported animal abuse
Top stories in Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 9, 2026
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MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported case of animal abuse involving a cat that returned home with severe injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the cat pictured above returned home on the evening of Oct. 4 with its fur shaved and severe burns.

Investigators say the incident happened in the area of the 2700 block of Old U.S. Highway 25 in Madison County.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact taylor.danner@madisoncountyky.gov.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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