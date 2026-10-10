Deputies investigate reported animal abuse after cat comes home with severe burns in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported case of animal abuse involving a cat that returned home with severe injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the cat pictured above returned home on the evening of Oct. 4 with its fur shaved and severe burns.

Investigators say the incident happened in the area of the 2700 block of Old U.S. Highway 25 in Madison County.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact taylor.danner@madisoncountyky.gov.

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