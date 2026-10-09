'Destiny has Faith': 10-year-old Pulaski Co. girl beats odds while battling DIPG, petition started for change

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Nearly two years after being diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, 10-year-old Destiny Miniard continues to defy the odds.

Destiny is battling Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, commonly known as DIPG, a devastating pediatric brain cancer with no known cure. Her family is among a small but growing number of Kentucky families facing the disease. According to her mother, Destiny is one of 11 Kentucky children diagnosed with DIPG in the past two years.

The Somerset girl was diagnosed in January 2025 and was initially given just nine months to live. More than 20 months later, her mother, Marsha Hubbard, says her daughter continues to show remarkable resilience.

"Until you're in this situation, until you're told there's no cure, you cannot possibly fathom. Our kids deserve better," Hubbard said. Family members describe Destiny as fearless, crediting her strength and faith for helping her continue the fight.

"Destiny's fearless," Hubbard said. "If her healing has anything to do with her faith, she's going to be healed on this earth."While Destiny has surpassed her original prognosis, her journey has been far from easy.

In July, Hubbard says Destiny's tumor doubled in size. By late September, she had entered hospice care. Then, just days ago, the family experienced what they feared would be their final moments together.

"I go in there to check on her, and it is outright scary. I thought we lost her," Hubbard recalled. According to Hubbard, Destiny fell asleep and remained unresponsive for hours as family members gathered around her bedside.

"For about 10 to 12 hours there's nothing but family here, surrounded by love, people saying their goodbyes," she said. "That's 27 hours is a long time to have to watch your baby's breath."But the next morning brought an unexpected turn.

"She goes, 'Hi Mommy,'" Hubbard said. "Are you kidding me, kid? I was so happy."Hubbard believes the prayers of family, friends, and supporters helped carry her daughter through the crisis.

"Having faith that regardless of what tomorrow's going to bring, today we're going to believe in Jesus and we're going to believe in happiness. We're going to spend as much time with family as possible."As Destiny continues her battle, Hubbard says she remains committed to finding answers about the disease. Like many other parents she has connected with, she is searching for an explanation for why so many children are being diagnosed.

"The more I talk to moms about this, the common theme is we don't know what's happening," Hubbard said. "We have no idea what is happening. We don't know how they're getting sick so quickly."For now, the family is focusing on making memories, cherishing time together and celebrating every day. Destiny continues to beat expectations.

Hubbard has started this petition to get more awareness on DIPG and call for more research to be done.

If you'd like to help the Hubbard/Miniard family during this time, you can click this link to donate.

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