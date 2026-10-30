Dog rescued after fall over cliff in Wolfe County

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Crews rescued one of two dogs that had fallen over a cliff in a remote area off Big Bend Road. According to Search & Rescue, the dogs landed on a small ledge with another drop of more than 60 feet below them.

When team members arrived Thursday night, only one dog remained on the ledge.

They believe the second dog had fallen from the ledge prior to their arrival. The team was not able to locate the dog that fell at the cliff base.

Search & Rescue said the dog remaining on the ledge had been there for days, and was "understandably aggressive and hesitant" to allow anyone near him.

Team members said they used hot dogs and beef jerky to earn the dog's trust, before he allowed them to put a leash around his neck and raise him to safety.

Crews have named the dog Lucky. They said he did not belong to the property owner who reported the incident, and Lucky will be taken to the dog shelter in Hazel Green.

Anyone interested in giving Lucky a forever home is encouraged to check him out at the shelter.

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