Venture through a Wicked World in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — As Halloween night approaches, those who love to get their spook on still have time to feel the haunt in Jessamine County.

LEX News Weekend Anchor Kayleigh Randle and Photojournalist Will Casada dove through the creepy doors to experience the heart racing worlds for themselves.

You can experience the fright of Wicked World Scaregrounds yourself tonight and Halloween Night from 8 p.m. until midnight. You can purchase tickets online or in-person.

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