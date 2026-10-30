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Venture through a Wicked World in Jessamine County

Venture through a Wicked World in Jessamine County
Get your scare on at Wicked World Scaregrounds
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JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — As Halloween night approaches, those who love to get their spook on still have time to feel the haunt in Jessamine County.

LEX News Weekend Anchor Kayleigh Randle and Photojournalist Will Casada dove through the creepy doors to experience the heart racing worlds for themselves.

You can experience the fright of Wicked World Scaregrounds yourself tonight and Halloween Night from 8 p.m. until midnight. You can purchase tickets online or in-person.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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