Behind the scenes: How Keeneland transformed into a global stage for the Breeders' Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Breeders' Cup may only last two days, but turning Keeneland into a stage for horses, trainers, owners and fans from around the world takes months.

For two days, October 30th and 31st, the track will welcome horses and people from around the world.

Breeders' Cup Chief Operating Officer John Keitt says some 40,000 people are expected, all coming to watch some of the best horses in the world go head-to-head.

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"Breeders' Cup is kind of like a movable feast, right? We take it to different racetracks every year," Keitt said.

And this year, that movable feast is coming to Keeneland.

"It's something to really behold the world champions from all over corners of the globe to come here and try each other on the world's biggest stage," Keitt said.

More guests means more seating options will be needed, including a chalet set up on the grounds. In all, Keitt says about 70,000 square feet of temporary seating is being added around Keeneland, from chalets to loge boxes.

"It's a very intensive process as we build out and decide what we're going to do," Keitt said.

But the buildout doesn't stop with where people will sit.

"We've really focused on enhancing the experience, so bringing in caterers, Michelin star chefs, uh, really upping the game on the hospitality which Keenan's already very good at, but they're working with us to do that. So it's a soup to nuts all the way through trying to make this an extraordinary experience for participants," Keitt said.

Some of the most important visitors won't be sitting in any of those seats. Horses from South America, Japan, England, Germany and beyond will arrive at Keeneland to compete. For those international athletes, Keeneland has built four temporary quarantine barns.

And even while they're in quarantine, their training can't stop.

"They all have to have indoor walking arenas because you don't want these horses to lose any conditioning between the time they arrive and the time that they can actually go out on the racetrack and train. It's very important that they maintain their peak physical condition," said Breeders' Cup Chief Racing Officer Dora Delgado.

So while the racing will last just two days, the work to get Keeneland and its world-class guests to the starting gate begins long before then.

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