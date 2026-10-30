Lexington voters cast early ballots ahead of Kentucky's midterm election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington residents were out early on Friday morning, taking advantage of the early in-person voting that's been a Kentucky luxury since the pandemic in 2020.

"This is our 3rd year of taking advantage of it. Gives us more flexibility," Lee Hunter said after filling out his ballot.

Mr. Hunter, like many Kentuckians, is galvanized by this election cycle. While he said he votes every time there's an opportunity, this midterm has piqued his interest more than others.

"I think there are things going on that need to be stopped, and voting is the only way I have of voicing my opinion," Hunter stated.

Judith Courtney-Young also voted early on Friday. She said she isn't necessarily enthralled by the field of candidates in the races, but does feel strongly about the process and contributing to the results.

"I just feel it's very important for people to come out and vote. It's our right and our privilege," she added.

People can continue to exercise that right through early in-person voting tomorrow. Things will be dark on Sunday and Monday in advance of Tuesday's official Election Day.

"We'll be watching, for sure," Courtney-Young said of Tuesday's results.

Kentucky has several critical races, starting with the U.S Senate seat Mitch McConnell is leaving. Lexington's Mayoral race could be a tight one, and some experts believe the state's 6th Congressional district is in play for a Democrat for the first time in a generation.

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