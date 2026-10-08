Lexington drug trafficking suspect arrested after chase in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington man suspected of trafficking fentanyl and other drugs was arrested Saturday after a chase on Route 114 near Prestonsburg. The Sheriff's Department said the chase began after deputies tried to pull over 30-year-old Franklin Brooks for a traffic stop.

According to the Sheriff's Department, instead of stopping, Brooks sped off in his vehicle. Deputies said that during the chase, they saw him allegedly throw items out the window. The items were later recovered and determined to be illegal drugs, including fentanyl, according to investigators.

Deputies said the chase ended miles later after deputies got in front of and behind Brooks' vehicle, boxing it in and forcing it to stop. Officials said deputies recovered additional suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Brooks was booked in the Floyd County Jail. He's charged with trafficking controlled substance 1st (fentanyl); three counts of wanton endangerment; first-degree fleeing and evading; resisting arrest along with traffic violations.

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