LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — For Robin Melton, DV8 Kitchen is more than just a place to work. It represents how far he has come.

“When I first started at DV8, I was in recovery. I was at a recovery house here in town,” Melton said. “I had started with nothing. I’ve lost everything, you know, due to some poor choices of my own.”

Now a manager at DV8 Kitchen, Melton knows firsthand how much support can mean for someone trying to get back on their feet.

This holiday season, DV8 is asking the Lexington community to help provide some of that support to its employees by donating $25 gift cards.

“We are collecting $25 donations for gas cards, department store cards, favorite restaurant cards, anything that people would like to donate in the Christmas season,” said Morgan Griffey, DV8’s gratitude and donor relations manager.

DV8 Kitchen provides employment opportunities for people who are in recovery and working to rebuild their lives.

“These are people that are really trying to do something different with their life and trying to get it together,” Melton said. “What we have found is we bring them in and put them to work and they turn out to be some of the best employees in town.”

For employee Shelby Stafford, having that opportunity has helped her build a life she is proud of and provide for her children.

“As a single mom, I’m able to support my kids,” Stafford said. “I don’t ask for anything from anybody anymore. It’s just allowed me to have confidence in myself and learn what I’m capable of.”

The gift card effort benefits employees at both DV8 Kitchen’s East End and South Broadway locations.

For Melton, the donations are about more than simply giving employees a Christmas present. They can help ease everyday financial pressures during an already expensive time of year.

“We have a lot of employees that are single mothers, single fathers,” Melton said. “Any time that we or the community can help eliminate some of those financial barriers for them, I think it’s a blessing.”

You can give gift cards in person at either location.

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.