Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
36  WX Alerts
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

'Serious' crash shuts down stretch of East Hal Rogers Parkway in Laurel County

Top stories in Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 12, 2026
police
Posted
and last updated

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A "serious" crash has shut down East Hal Rogers Parkway in Laurel County Monday morning, according to a post from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened three miles east of London, the sheriff's office said.

Both east and westbound lanes will remain closed for the investigation. Drivers are advised to find other routes.

Additional details surrounding the crash, including information on injuries, were not released.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

📱 More Kentucky News from LEX18.com

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18