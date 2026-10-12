'Serious' crash shuts down stretch of East Hal Rogers Parkway in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A "serious" crash has shut down East Hal Rogers Parkway in Laurel County Monday morning, according to a post from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened three miles east of London, the sheriff's office said.

Both east and westbound lanes will remain closed for the investigation. Drivers are advised to find other routes.

Additional details surrounding the crash, including information on injuries, were not released.

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