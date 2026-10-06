Elevated levels of lead found in Montgomery County water

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A water warning was issued Tuesday morning in Montgomery County. The Health Department said the Levee Road Water Association found elevated levels of lead in drinking water in some homes or buildings.

Lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children. The Health Department said steps to take to reduce exposure include:



Letting tap water run, before using for drinking or cooking.

Use cold water for drinking, making food and baby formula. Hot water releases more lead from pipes than cold water.

Boiling water does not reduce lead levels and may actually increase them

Treat your water or find an alternative source.

Customers can contact the Levee Road Water Association for information on how to have their home tested for lead.

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