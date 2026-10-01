Equipment upgrades will close Richmond Recycling Center for two weeks

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX News) — For the first time in 30 years, the Richmond Recycling Center will pause its services. City leaders say it's to install new equipment and replace old machinery.

The work is scheduled for Monday, October 5 through Monday, October 19. A press release states this will affect residential pick-up services and close the drop-off area on Recycle Drive. However, cardboard and bulk routes for businesses will still operate.

“We realize this will be an inconvenience for our residents," Recycling Department Director Aaron Vaughn said. "But the temporary closure is an opportunity to make the necessary improvements that the recent grant funding provides.”

The City of Richmond says a grant awarded in May will provide more than $330,000 in funding for an additional baler, new conveyor belts, dumpsters, and a new forklift.

If you have questions about the updates happening, you can contact the Recycling Center office at (859) 625-0202 Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.