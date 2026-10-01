Shawn Stines asks appeals court to block 2nd mental health eval after fatal shooting in judge's chambers

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Defense attorneys for Shawn Mickey Stines have asked the Kentucky Court of Appeals to stop a second court-ordered mental health evaluation in the case surrounding the death of Kevin Mullins.

In a petition for a writ of prohibition filed Sept. 30, Stines' attorneys argue he has already complied with a court-ordered evaluation requested by prosecutors through the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center, or KCPC. The defense says the Commonwealth has not identified any problems with that examination and is improperly seeking a second opinion through another expert.

Mickey Stines update

Stines is charged with murder in connection with the September 2024 shooting death of Mullins inside the judge's chambers at the Letcher County Courthouse.

According to the filing, Stines notified the court in February 2025 that he intended to introduce mental health evidence related to guilt and punishment, including insanity and extreme emotional disturbance defenses. Prosecutors subsequently requested a criminal responsibility evaluation, which was conducted by KCPC.

The defense says that report remains under seal and that efforts to unseal it have been denied.

Prosecutors later sought a second examination by Indiana psychiatrist Dr. George Parker. In an August 11, 2026 order, Christopher Cohron granted the request, finding the additional evaluation was reasonable and supported by good cause. The examination is scheduled for Oct. 14.

In the petition, Stines' attorneys argue Kentucky law entitled the Commonwealth to one examination and that prosecutors have failed to show any flaw, error or deficiency in the KCPC evaluation that would justify compelling another interview. They also contend a second evaluation would unnecessarily intrude on Stines' Fifth Amendment rights and could force disclosure of defense strategy.

The filing asks the Court of Appeals to vacate the order authorizing the second examination and prohibit any future compelled evaluations unless prosecutors establish an independent legal basis for them. Alternatively, the defense argues prosecutors should be limited to having an expert review the existing KCPC report and related records without conducting a new examination.

Attorneys also filed an emergency motion asking the Court of Appeals to immediately block the Oct. 14 evaluation while it considers the writ petition. They argue any harm caused by a second compelled examination could not be undone after it takes place.

The Court of Appeals has not yet ruled on the petition or the request for emergency relief.

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