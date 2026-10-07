Estill County High School to host candidate forum featuring local, state and federal races

IRVINE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Estill County High School will host a candidate forum Oct. 27 that will bring together candidates and elected officials from local, state and federal races.

The event, presented by the Estill County High School Y-Club in partnership with the Kentucky YMCA, is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in the school gymnasium.

The Y-Club is a student-led organization that gives Kentucky students opportunities to participate in mock-government programs through the Kentucky Youth Assembly and Kentucky United Nations Assembly.

The forum will be moderated by Y-Club member Lincoln Wilburn, a candidate for presiding officer at this year's Kentucky Youth Assembly. Questions will be asked by other club members.

The program will feature forums and remarks from candidates involved in several races. Estill County Judge-Executive-elect Kelby Browning is scheduled to deliver remarks. A sheriff's forum will feature incumbent Democrat Chris Flynn and Republican challenger Brian Brooks.

Candidates for Kentucky House District 91 also are expected to participate, with Republican Darrell Billings and Democrat David Johnson scheduled to appear. State Sen. Brandon Smith, who represents District 31, will deliver remarks.

The event also will highlight federal races. Republican Ralph Alvarado and Democrat Zach Dembo are expected to take part in a forum for Kentucky's 6th Congressional District seat.

Organizers said Republican Andy Barr will provide recorded remarks for the U.S. Senate race, while Democrat Charles Booker is expected to speak in person to close the event.

The Estill County Chamber of Commerce and CG Bank are partnering with the Y-Club to present the forum.

Tickets are expected to go on sale in the coming weeks. Admission will cost $10, with proceeds benefiting the Y-Club's participation in its annual conferences. Concessions also will be available.

Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.