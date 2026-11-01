Family, man displaced after fire destroys Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A family and a man are displaced after a fire engulfs a Lexington home on Sunday morning, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Fire crews say they responded to a house fire in the 700 block of Wyndham Hills Drive around 10 a.m. on Sunday after flames spread from a garage to nearby portions of the property.

Crews say they arrived to find the garage fully engulfed in flames, with the fire extending to adjacent exposures. Crews initially took a defensive approach and requested a second alarm for fear of it spreading further.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out, and they say no one was injured in the fire, but a man and a family were displaced.

The home sustained extensive fire damage, including a partial structural collapse. Officials said the building remains unstable, and crews are exercising caution as operations continue.

No information was immediately provided about what may have caused the fire.

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