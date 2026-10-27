Study suggests ways to make Lexington intersections safer for pedestrians

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Broadway and High Street in downtown Lexington is one of the busiest intersections in the city, for both vehicles and pedestrians.

That's why a Signalized Crosswalk Study commissioned by the city of Lexington identified it as a top priority for redevelopment, in addition to two other intersections that will be chosen for safety upgrades.

Those suggestions were outlined during a presentation to the Social Services and Public Safety committee October 20th.

Tuesday, LEX News asked people walking downtown if changes are necessary.

"I think we should make our downtown spaces more accessible, friendlier," said Karim Karabiti, who works downtown and walks often. "I think traffic safety is a good step to do that."

At Broadway and High Street specifically, researchers say improvements would include a pedestrian detection button and changes to traffic signal timing.

Other suggested safety interventions included stricter "No right turn on red" restrictions and audible pedestrian detection.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet data shows so far in 2026, there have been 121 total crashes involving pedestrians in Lexington.

Five people have been killed, and more than 100 have been injured.