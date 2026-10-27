Crews located body of man missing after weekend boat crash on Lake Cumberland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Russell County Emergency Management has confirmed that the body of a man who went missing following a weekend multi-boat crash on Lake Cumberland has been found.

The man, who was located around 2 p.m. Tuesday, has yet to be identified. Russell County Search and Rescue said he was one of two sitting idle in a bass fishing boat when it was struck by another boat around 11 a.m. Saturday.

“Basically one boat had went over top of another,” Chief Chris Money said Monday. “Two males were ejected from the boat that was struck. One was able to self-rescue back to the boat, and the other one’s unaccounted for.”

PAST COVERAGE: Lexington man missing after two-boat crash on Lake Cumberland

Lexington man missing after two-boat crash on Lake Cumberland

Two individuals were on the other boat involved in the crash, including a woman that was thrown from the vessel. Her condition remains unknown.

Authorities believe the crash to have been accidental. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife are investigating.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.