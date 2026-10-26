Lexington Halloween display raises awareness about scary topic: rising colon cancer rates

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — In a Lexington neighborhood this weekend, ghosts and skeletons won't be the most frightening Halloween display.

That's because one family is using trick or treating to spread awareness about an especially scary topic: rising colon cancer rates. In fact, Kentucky has one of the highest colon cancer rates in the country.

At Alex Herring's home in Polo Club, his driveway decor is anything but typical.

It's a 10 by 13 foot inflatable colon he nicknamed "McColon Caulkin," and he's using it to start a conversation with families this Saturday.

Herring was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago. He was just 34 years old.

"Because of how young I was, I had no idea that it was a problem for people who are in their 20s and 30s, which is one of the reasons I waited so long," he told LEX News.

Now the 38-year-old runs a non-profit called Help Kentucky to spread awareness about early on-set colorectal cancer. He brings the inflatable colon to festivals and other events to educate Kentuckians about the disease.

This will be the first time his family sets it up for Halloween; he wants people to learn about the importance of screenings.

"If you're taking your kids out trick or treating this year, you're right in the age group for someone who should go ahead and get screened for colon cancer, even if you're under 45, if you're having multiple symptoms," he said. "Upset stomach, narrowing stool, blood in your stool, anything like that, you want to consider getting screened."

Herring is also giving out stickers and Tootsie Rolls. He hopes adding some humor to a sensitive topic will drive home his life-saving point.

"Getting a colonoscopy can literally stop it in its tracks before it becomes cancer and can save your life," he said.

If you'd like to see the colon display this Halloween, Herring's home is located off Polo Club Boulevard, near Birkdale Drive.