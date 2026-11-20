LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington Police officer and another driver were both injured after a traffic stop resulted in a multi-car collision Thursday night.

According to LPD, officers responded to a narcotics call just after 8 p.m. near Elm Tree and Fourth Street.

An officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a suspect vehicle when they were involved in the minor collision with a non-involved party.

The suspect, who was not involved in the collision, was also located.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.