Foul odor raises concerns among residents in southern Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A lingering foul odor across parts of southern Lexington has some residents looking for answers about where the smell is coming from and what is being done about it.

Residents in the Belleau Wood neighborhood, off Tates Creek Road, say the odor has become increasingly difficult to ignore.

“It smells like human feces,” resident Brody Farrell said. “It smells like a Porta Potty.”

Farrell said he noticed the smell while driving through the area near Tates Creek and Nicholasville roads and described it as so strong that it made him feel sick.

He said the odor is not necessarily new, but he believes it has become more persistent over the past year.

“You used to, every couple of months, you would smell it, but now it just seems like it just sticks around a lot more,” Farrell said.

The smell has left residents questioning whether it could be connected to Lexington’s wastewater system.

LEX News reached out to the Lexington Division of Water Quality about the concerns. Rick Bowman, a treatment plant operator, said the division received an odor complaint on Oct. 5 in the Brannon Crossing area, southwest of the Belleau Wood neighborhood.

“After reviewing monitoring data in the Brannon Crossing area, staff identified increased hydrogen sulfide levels associated with odors from an air-release valve on the sewer force main. We have taken corrective measures to reduce those odors, but occasional odors may still occur. If odors persist, we encourage residents to report them through the city’s “LexCall 311” service so our staff can investigate and determine whether additional action is needed.” Rick Bowman, Division of Water Quality

The city is also continuing work intended to reduce sewer odors at the Town Branch and West Hickman wastewater locations. Both projects are expected to be completed in spring 2027.

Town Branch Wastewater Treatment Plant

Construction is nearly complete for the odor control systems for the primary clarifier channels. The north system is already running, and the south system will be started up very soon. These systems are comprised of biotrickling filters followed by carbon adsorbents. Construction is complete, and working on startup to become operational in the next few weeks.



A carbon adsorption system is being designed for the solids processing building, with construction expected to begin in Spring 2027.

Anticipating advertising this project in the next few months, early 2027, with construction concluding Fall/Winter 2027. Construction cost - 3.0M-3.5M



West Hickman Wastewater Treatment Plant

Construction of a new carbon adsorption system for the thickener tanks is complete and fully operational. This new odor control system replaced an ageing system that had reached the end of its useful life. Construction completed and operational



A carbon adsorption system is being designed for the grit tanks and influent channels, with construction expected to begin in Spring 2027. Anticipating advertising this project in the next few months, early 2027, with construction concluding Fall/Winter 2027. Construction cost - 1.0M-1.5M



Bowman stresses the importance of alerting his team to these smelly concerns, so they can assess and fix them immediately.

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