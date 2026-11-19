FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Franklin County Schools teacher has been placed on suspension and arrested following an incident involving physical contact with a student at the Early Learning Village.

The incident occurred Thursday, Nov. 19, according to the school district. The district launched an investigation with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services.

The teacher has been placed on paid suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.

"We take this matter very seriously and appreciate the continued collaboration with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services," the district said. "FCS will not have further comments due to the pending investigation."

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