LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Some Lexington preschool students aren’t waiting until Thanksgiving Day to enjoy one of the holiday’s biggest traditions.

Students at the Centenary School held their second annual Thanksgiving Day parade, showing off handmade costumes and floats as their families watched from along the route.

Eighteen classrooms participated in this year’s parade.

“Today is our second annual Thanksgiving Day parade for our pre-K, infant, toddler and TK programs, and it’s a time where we can invite families out to stand side by side their students as they parade through with costumes that they made or floats that they made,” Head of School Tobie Hacker said.

The preparation started well before parade day. Music and creative arts teacher Anesha Barjuca said students began talking about the parade in September, learning about the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the role costumes play in the tradition.

Students helped create their own costumes at school, while some families worked together at home to build floats.

Barjuca said the work gives children a chance to use their creativity, but one of her favorite moments comes when they step outside and spot their families.

“They look out there and they see their families and their little faces just light up,” Barjuca said. “That’s what it’s about. That right there, that’s what it’s about.”

The event is becoming a Thanksgiving tradition at the school, and Hacker said the message behind it is simple.

“Family first,” Hacker said. “That would be the biggest thing for us, just to put your family first and spend as much time as you can together.”

For Barjuca, even the time families spend creating a float together can become part of the memory.

“Just have that moment to sit there and create with their kid is, it’s something that money can’t buy,” she said.

Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.