LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The United States has lost its measles elimination status after previously going 26 years without sustained transmission of the disease, raising concerns about declining vaccination rates and the potential for further spread.

Health experts say restoring that status will require increasing vaccination rates above 95%, a goal made more difficult by declining confidence in vaccines and the spread of misinformation.

Covering Kentucky US loses measles elimination status as Kentucky cases reach 216 WLEX Web Staff

Dr. Steven Stack, secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, said the country has the tools needed to eliminate measles again, but rebuilding public confidence in vaccines is critical.

"We need to immunize the population and get our immunization rates up over 95%. We've done this before, we can do it again," Stack said.

Measles is highly contagious, and declining immunization rates leave more people vulnerable to infection.

Stack also warned that measles can cause serious complications, particularly for young children and pregnant women.

"Those children can either die in utero, meaning they can be born stillbirth or non-viable, or they can be born prematurely or pre-birth weight or low birth weight, which all contribute to potentially lifelong complications," Stack said.

Stack said getting vaccinated before pregnancy can help protect both the mother and child from potential complications.

He also emphasized that there is no evidence vaccines cause autism. He encouraged people to seek medical information from qualified health care professionals rather than relying on social media or other online platforms.

Stack says increasing vaccination rates is one of the most important steps toward stopping the spread of measles, protecting communities and restoring the nation's elimination status.

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