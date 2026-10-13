Funeral arrangements announced for Danville football player Jamaree Johnson

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Jamaree Keyshawn Johnson, the 17-year-old Danville High School football player who died following a medical emergency.

According to the Boyle County Coroner’s Office, Johnson died shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. A deputy coroner responded to the emergency department at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center, where Johnson was pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office initially said Johnson suffered a “catastrophic emergency medical condition.” An autopsy performed Oct. 11 found that Johnson had an enlarged heart. Officials said further testing is pending and a definitive cause of death has not been determined. The coroner’s office expects a final determination after all testing and information are available.

Johnson suffered a serious leg injury Sept. 11 during Danville’s football game against Lincoln County High School. He was taken from the field on a stretcher as his teammates gathered nearby. The coroner’s office said it has not determined whether Johnson’s previous injury was connected to his death.

Johnson was a senior defensive lineman for the Danville Admirals and wore jersey No. 75. His obituary says his love of football began in the fifth grade and continued throughout his high school years.

“Football was more than just a sport to Jamaree; it was his passion and a major part of his life,” the obituary said.

Johnson’s obituary also described him as a dedicated worker who served as a cook and cashier at Burger King. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Perryville and enjoyed spending time with his family, particularly teasing his three sisters.

Johnson was born April 27, 2009, in Lexington to Ramona Lynn Johnson and the late Ricky Miller.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Centenary Methodist Church, located at 1441 Perryville Road in Danville. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the service begins.

Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery in Perryville.

Members of the Danville Admirals football team, the Bate Bulldogs and the youth football team will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Johnson is survived by his mother; three sisters, Brittany Coleman, Christina Johnson and Danielle Johnson; his grandmothers; and several aunts, uncles and close friends.

Schools, businesses and football programs across the region have shared messages of support for Johnson’s family, teammates and the Danville community following his death. Danny Goodwin, principal of Danville High School, called Johnson a cherished member of the school community who would be deeply missed.

Services are under the direction of Walden Funeral Home. Complete arrangements are available on the Walden Funeral Home obituary page.

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