Funeral honors fallen KSP Trooper Hayden Phillips in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Family members, friends, law enforcement officers and state leaders gathered Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena to honor the life and service of Kentucky State Trooper Hayden Phillips, who was killed during a traffic stop in Warren County earlier this week.

The emotional service featured tributes from loved ones, fellow troopers, clergy and Gov. Andy Beshear, who remembered Phillips as a dedicated public servant who gave his life protecting others.

"Today we are here to honor a true Kentucky hero, Trooper Hayden Phillips," Beshear said during the funeral.

Throughout the service, speakers reflected on Phillips' devotion to his family, friends, and fellow troopers, as well as the impact he had on those around him.

"I heard about his love for Jordan, his family, his friends and his brothers and sisters in gray," one speaker said. "I've heard about his sense of humor, his determination, his compassion and the way he carried himself both on duty and off duty."

Hundreds of Kentucky State Police troopers, local law enforcement officers and community members filled the arena to pay their respects.

One of the most emotional moments came as speakers reflected on Phillips' legacy and the difficult days his family has faced since his death.

"Perhaps in ways we cannot fully understand, God was preparing Hayden and preparing his family for what was to come," a speaker said. "Maybe that is one of the gifts Hayden left behind. He didn't know he was preparing his family to say goodbye."

Phillips was shot and killed Monday on Interstate 65 in Warren County during what began as a routine traffic stop.

According to investigators, Phillips had stopped a Honda Civic for expired temporary tags. A criminal complaint alleges dash camera video captured Phillips speaking with the driver, identified as 51-year-old Emonnie Branch of Tennessee, before two gunshots were fired. Authorities say Phillips collapsed and the vehicle drove away from the scene.

Investigators later located the vehicle in Jefferson County, where they reported finding a shell casing and blood inside.

Branch has been federally indicted on multiple charges, including murder of a first responder. He is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 27.

During his remarks, Beshear urged those in attendance to remember the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers and their families.

"We must never forget that behind every badge is a person and a family, with a full life, a lot of friends and a lot to live for," Beshear said. "Yet they still put on that uniform every single day, knowing what's at stake and walking into danger to protect us."

Kentucky State Police also pledged to carry on Phillips' legacy.

"There is strength in recognizing that we are human and that losing one of our own hurts so deeply," a speaker said. "We'll continue to honor Hayden by standing together as an agency and continuing the work he dedicated his life to doing every single day."

A candlelight vigil and public visitation were held before Sunday's funeral as mourners from across Kentucky came together to remember the fallen trooper.

The service concluded with a final message that echoed throughout the arena:

"Heroes get remembered. But legends never die. Rest easy, Hayden. We have the watch from here."

If you'd like to help the Phillips family during this time, you can donate to the KSP Foundation, where 100% of those proceeds will go to the family.

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