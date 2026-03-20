'Gone too far': Family of Jordan Morgan responds to pretrial hearing in Shannon Gilday case

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The family of Jordan Morgan was in court once again, for what most are hoping was the final pre-trial hearing before jury selection begins for the trial of Shannon Gilday.

“That’s what they do. These public defenders, all they do is delay, delay, delay,” said Jordan’s father, C. Wesley Morgan. “I totally agree with the right to a defense, but this has gone too far,” he added.

C. Wesley feels this case should’ve been tried six months after Gilday allegedly walked into his Madison County home, where police say he shot and killed Jordan as the family slept in the middle of the night.

“You’ve got to remember what happened here. He breaks into our house, waits until 3:30 in the morning, waits until everyone is asleep so he can get the drop on us, then he shoots my daughter 11 times, kills her,” C. Wesley said after Friday’s hearing.

During the hearing, Judge Cole Adams Maier ruled on several motions, including one to exclude capital punishment. She denied that, but the decision can be reversed on appeal, per Kentucky law.

Jury selection is expected to begin in Shelby County on May 1. The change of venue was requested by the defense team, and granted by the judge several months ago, because of the high-profile nature of this case.

C. Wesley feels that change of venue is yet another concession to the accused, but he’s not concerned about where the trial takes place, as he said he feels confident in a conviction. He also said Jordan’s family members are wanting a jury trial with a verdict.

“Jordan’s mother and I have both said that we are only satisfied by letting this case go to a jury of 12. Whatever that jury of 12 decides, that’s what we’re going to go with,” he told LEX 18.

See LEX 18's previous reporting on the case below:

Motion to exclude death penalty denied in Shannon Gilday murder case:

Gilday Trial May Move to Shelby County

Madison County judge rules death penalty remains option for Shannon Gilday

Death Penalty Still on Table for Gilday

'Willing to kill everyone inside': Suspect admits to killing Jordan Morgan in Richmond home invasion: