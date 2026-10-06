Governor orders flags to half-staff in honor of KY airman who died in World War II

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, Oct. 6, in honor of an Army airman from Kentucky who died during World War II, but was not accounted for until November 2025.

According to the military, U.S. Army Air Forces Pfc. Weber S. Underwood, 25, of Hopkinsville, was a member of the 28th Materiel Squadron, 20th Air Base Group, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941.

Underwood was captured. According to prisoner of war camp records, he died June 3, 1942. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia on Tuesday.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute.