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Multiple students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Harlan County

Top stories in Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 8, 2026
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HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Multiple students were taken to an area hospital after a crash involving a school bus in Harlan County on Thursday morning.

A post from Harlan County Public Schools says the crash happened along U.S. 119 at the Rosspoint intersection. The Kentucky State Police said an SUV was involved in the crash.

Twenty-three high school students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The exact number of injured students was not released.

Family members of the injured students have been notified, according to the school system.

Multiple crews remain at the scene of the wreck. No road closure is in place at this time.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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