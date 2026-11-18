MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Harrodsburg police are asking for the public’s help after receiving numerous reports of vehicle break-ins.

The Harrodsburg Police Department said the break-ins happened sometime overnight in the area of North Main Street.

Police are trying to identify two people pictured in images shared by the department. Anyone who recognizes either person, witnessed suspicious activity or has information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Harrodsburg police and ask to speak with Officer Kerby.

Investigators are also asking people who live in the area to review home surveillance and security camera footage from the overnight hours and report anything suspicious.

Residents are urged to lock their vehicles, even when parked in a driveway, and avoid leaving valuables, firearms, cash or other personal belongings inside. Police also recommend keeping vehicles and surrounding areas well-lit when possible.

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