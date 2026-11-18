LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A portion of South Limestone on the University of Kentucky campus will close overnight this weekend while crews install a new pedestrian walkway.

South Limestone between Cooper Drive and Virginia Avenue will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, Nov. 21.

The closures will allow contractors to install a pedway over South Limestone connecting Chandler Hospital to the new Cancer and Advanced Ambulatory Building.

Sunday, Nov. 22, is being reserved as a contingency date in case crews need additional time to complete the work.

Drivers should plan to use alternate routes during the closures.

The east sidewalk along South Limestone will remain open, but the west sidewalk will be closed. A temporary crosswalk will be available for pedestrians.

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