LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — As temperatures drop, Lexington is providing additional resources for people experiencing homelessness through its temporary winter shelter on Versailles Road.

In Lexington's latest point-in-time count, nearly 1,000 people were experiencing homelessness in Fayette County, highlighting the need for additional shelter and support during the winter months.

The Hope Village Winter Shelter adds 216 beds for adult men and women, offering a warm place to stay along with access to showers, restrooms, medical services and 24-hour security.

Community partners also visit the shelter to provide health care, mental health support and case management services. Those resources are intended to help residents work toward finding permanent housing.

"The goal isn't necessarily for someone to stay here all season. If they need to, they can, but the ultimate goal is for them to end the season with a more secure and stable housing situation," said Jeff Herron, the city's homelessness prevention manager.

Herron said winter weather can create serious health risks for people without a safe place to stay.

"When we have things like precipitation, rain, snow, it can definitely pose a very serious risk to someone's health, and it can only take a little bit of time for that to become a serious concern," Herron said.

The shelter opened Oct. 29 and will remain available through April 1. City officials say the seasonal resource will continue operating until a permanent shelter solution can be developed.

People in need of shelter can go directly to the facility on Versailles Road. They can also contact the Hope Center Street Outreach team for assistance finding shelter, transportation and permanent housing resources.

Additional information is available through the Lexington Continuum of Care website at lexendhomelessness.com, including the community winter weather plan, which lists available shelters and other assistance.

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