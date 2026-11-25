IRVINE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — After spending four decades away from her hometown, Karen Sparks Steinhauser has returned to Irvine and made history.

Steinhauser was sworn in Tuesday evening as Irvine’s first female mayor, stepping into the position following the resignation of former Mayor James Gross.

“Very humbling, honestly, very much so,” Steinhauser said.

LEX News has reached out to Gross for comment about why he resigned but has not received a response.

For Steinhauser, taking office is about more than making history. She said she felt called to return home and serve the community.

“Felt called by God to run for mayor, and that's who I'm counting on to work through me to be able to make improvements and to serve well,” she said. “That's my heart.”

Steinhauser said she wants to focus on several challenges facing Irvine, including cleaning up the city and addressing the drug epidemic.

Residents like Bryan Whorley say she will be a new perspective and a breath of fresh air.

“What we'd really like to see is investment in our community,” Whorley said. “This mayor, she wants to go to the state and federal levels and get grant money and get cooperation from the state government.”

As she starts the job, Steinhauser said she knows she may not always get everything right but hopes residents will trust her intentions.

“I hope that they will see and know that my heart will always be in the right place and in trying to do the right thing,” Steinhauser said.

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