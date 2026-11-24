ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Jim Tom Trent leads write-in candidate Edna Schack by one vote, 574-573. A recanvass earlier this month confirmed those totals, but legal challenges over several votes have kept the race from being settled.

Schack's attorney, Lincoln Caudill, said he came to court Tuesday prepared to present testimony involving two votes from the Hogtown precinct.

"I'm working on two votes from the Hogtown precinct," Caudill said. "Those are the ones I had testimony ready to give today."

Much of Tuesday's discussion, however, centered on a separate vote involving a clerical error already raised in the case.

PAST COVERAGE: Morehead mayoral race heads to recanvass after one-vote margin

Morehead mayoral race heads to recanvass after one-vote margin

Sarah Cameron, an attorney representing Trent, said the error alleged by the county clerk involved a person who did not live within Morehead receiving a city ballot.

Cameron adds her legal team is now investigating whether there could be additional clerical errors.

"There are perhaps 11 clerical errors," Cameron said.

Cameron said her team received new information late Monday night and requested additional time to determine whether other voters may have received the wrong ballots.

The judge granted that request, giving Trent's legal team more time to investigate.

Caudill, meanwhile, said Schack's legal team was prepared to move forward with its case Tuesday.

"That's the main reason we wanted to go ahead and get some evidence in today," Caudill said. "We've got evidence ready to prove our case, and it was ready today. We should have been in there right now presenting it."

The Hogtown precinct is set for a recount next week on Dec. 3. Both sides are scheduled to return to court Dec. 7.

Caudill said the delay and the continuing legal process could leave Morehead without an answer for awhile.

"Pushing this off is doing nothing but disenfranchising the voters of Morehead by extending this out," Caudill said. "And we may not have the answer to who the mayor is on the first of the year."

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv